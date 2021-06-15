Ergoteles LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 374.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 712,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 562,084 shares during the quarter. Snap comprises 1.2% of Ergoteles LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $37,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap by 200.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Snap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Snap during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Snap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 85,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.54, for a total value of $5,004,291.90. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 80,661,966 shares in the company, valued at $4,721,951,489.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total transaction of $141,216.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,054,272.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,804,676 shares of company stock worth $167,940,422 over the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SNAP. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Snap from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Snap in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Wedbush raised Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Snap from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Snap from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Snap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

NYSE:SNAP traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.46. 322,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,316,869. The company has a market cap of $95.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.33 and a beta of 1.26. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.74 and a fifty-two week high of $73.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.14.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $769.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.61 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 32.90% and a negative return on equity of 43.12%. The business’s revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

