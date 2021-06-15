Ergoteles LLC Takes Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 134,531 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $16,132,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROST. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $443,766,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 30.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 132,857 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,931,000 after buying an additional 31,161 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Ross Stores by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 119,110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P raised its position in Ross Stores by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 148,543 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,243,000 after purchasing an additional 15,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 3.1% during the first quarter. Security National Bank now owns 63,858 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.43.

Ross Stores stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.27. The company had a trading volume of 22,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,099,399. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.65 and a 1-year high of $134.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.02. The stock has a market cap of $42.24 billion, a PE ratio of 48.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 32.44%. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

Ross Stores declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 1,459 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total value of $173,869.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,633 shares in the company, valued at $9,847,374.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 7,570 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.26, for a total value of $902,798.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,149,127.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,191 shares of company stock valued at $13,051,008 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

