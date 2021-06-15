Eric B. Stang Sells 13,089 Shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Stock

Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) CEO Eric B. Stang sold 13,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $302,617.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE OOMA traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.39. 1,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,735. Ooma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.36 and a 52-week high of $24.89. The company has a market cap of $542.65 million, a P/E ratio of -212.64 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.52.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $45.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.20 million. Analysts anticipate that Ooma, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ooma in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Ooma by 312.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ooma by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Ooma by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Ooma by 26.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

OOMA has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Ooma from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

