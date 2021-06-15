Esken (LON:ESKN) Given Under Review Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their under review rating on shares of Esken (LON:ESKN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of LON ESKN opened at GBX 28.35 ($0.37) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.59. Esken has a 1 year low of GBX 17.03 ($0.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 45.15 ($0.59).

Esken Company Profile

Esken Limited operates in the aviation and energy business primarily in the United Kingdom, Europe, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through Stobart Aviation, Stobart Energy, Stobart Rail & Civils, Stobart Investments, and Stobart Non-Strategic Infrastructure segments. The Stobart Aviation segment engages in the operation of commercial airports and the provision of ground handling services.

