Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Cuts Stock Position in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lessened its position in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,716 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Lands’ End worth $2,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lands’ End during the 4th quarter worth about $36,700,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lands’ End by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,242,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,817,000 after purchasing an additional 209,485 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Lands’ End by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 965,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,831,000 after purchasing an additional 13,179 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lands’ End during the 1st quarter worth about $2,590,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lands’ End by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LE. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Lands’ End from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

LE opened at $34.31 on Tuesday. Lands’ End, Inc. has a one year low of $7.54 and a one year high of $39.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.85.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.37. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $321.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.20 million. Analysts forecast that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 103,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total value of $3,996,405.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jerome Griffith sold 8,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $306,932.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 120,680 shares of company stock worth $4,505,542. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail segments.

