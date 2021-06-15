Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $2.14 Million Stake in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,619 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Luxfer were worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luxfer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Luxfer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Luxfer by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 177,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 15,294 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG grew its stake in shares of Luxfer by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 600,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,852,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Luxfer by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Luxfer alerts:

LXFR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Luxfer from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Luxfer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

In other news, insider Graham Wardlow sold 6,400 shares of Luxfer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $139,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,905. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LXFR stock opened at $22.29 on Tuesday. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 52-week low of $11.74 and a 52-week high of $23.91. The company has a market capitalization of $638.61 million, a PE ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.82.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $85.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.40 million. Luxfer had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is 53.76%.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR).

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.