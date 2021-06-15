Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Purchases 113,804 Shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) by 25.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 554,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,804 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in ViewRay were worth $2,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRAY. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ViewRay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of ViewRay during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of ViewRay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ViewRay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in ViewRay by 259.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 16,559 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder International Ltd Fosun sold 4,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total transaction of $25,671,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,813,834 shares in the company, valued at $16,798,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VRAY. BTIG Research upgraded ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th. Guggenheim upgraded ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.86.

VRAY stock opened at $5.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 5.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.18. ViewRay, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.94 and a twelve month high of $7.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $941.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.03.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 69.14% and a negative net margin of 183.76%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

