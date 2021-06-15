Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Raises Stake in Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,065 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Neuronetics worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Neuronetics by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 145,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 9,505 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

STIM opened at $16.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.18. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $22.43. The company has a current ratio of 12.74, a quick ratio of 12.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $417.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 2.64.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 49.29% and a negative net margin of 45.39%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Neuronetics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

In other Neuronetics news, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 24,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $362,163.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 277,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,260.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce Joseph Shook sold 15,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total value of $202,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,171.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,953 shares of company stock worth $689,164. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

