Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 5,408 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,408 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PFE. Berenberg Bank set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.07.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $39.63 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $221.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.73.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.27%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

