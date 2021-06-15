Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Takes $2.61 Million Position in DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 135,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.88% of DarioHealth at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DRIO. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in DarioHealth during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in DarioHealth during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in DarioHealth by 48.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DarioHealth during the first quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in DarioHealth during the first quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dennis M. Mcgrath sold 45,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $783,176.03. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,389.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of DarioHealth from $18.25 to $15.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of DarioHealth from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of DarioHealth in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of DarioHealth in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.04.

Shares of NASDAQ DRIO opened at $20.59 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.35. DarioHealth Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $31.85.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 million. DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 370.22% and a negative return on equity of 74.88%. As a group, analysts anticipate that DarioHealth Corp. will post -3.27 EPS for the current year.

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital therapeutics company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Dario Tools, which are devices that integrate with applications on a user's smartphone; DarioEngage, a population health management platform; and the Dario Loop, an AI-driven journey engine.

