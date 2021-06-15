Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $29.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “EUROSEAS LTD. was formed under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands to consolidate the ship owning interests of the Pittas family of Athens, Greece, which has been in the shipping business over the past 136 years. Euroseas trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker ESEA. Euroseas operates in the dry cargo, drybulk and container shipping markets. Euroseas’ operations are managed by Eurobulk Ltd., an ISO 9001:2000 certified affiliated ship management company, which is responsible for the day-to-day commercial and technical management and operations of the vessels. Euroseas employs its vessels on spot and period charters and through pool arrangements. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ESEA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Euroseas from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Noble Financial reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Euroseas in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ ESEA opened at $24.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $167.20 million, a P/E ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 1.00. Euroseas has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $25.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.70.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.05). Euroseas had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 11.14%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Euroseas will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESEA. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euroseas in the 1st quarter worth $336,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euroseas in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Euroseas in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Euroseas by 340.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,107 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 119,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Euroseas

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 6, 2021, it had a fleet of 14 vessels, including 9 feeder containerships and 5 intermediate container carriers with a cargo capacity of 42,281 teu.

