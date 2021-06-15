EvenCoin (EVN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $115,334.00

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. EvenCoin has a market cap of $84,186.60 and $115,334.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar. One EvenCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.79 or 0.00152974 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002230 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000097 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $255.30 or 0.00642502 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003270 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000060 BTC.

EvenCoin Profile

EvenCoin (CRYPTO:EVN) is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

