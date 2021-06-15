Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.38.

EXC has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho dropped their price target on Exelon from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

EXC stock opened at $47.11 on Tuesday. Exelon has a one year low of $33.97 and a one year high of $47.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.44, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.44.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). Exelon had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exelon will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.52%.

In other Exelon news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $719,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,382 shares in the company, valued at $2,536,626.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $524,808.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,228.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Exelon by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,724,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,574,640,000 after buying an additional 4,562,881 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Exelon by 7.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 50,547,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,873,000 after buying an additional 3,689,373 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Exelon by 14.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,185,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,601,000 after buying an additional 3,100,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Exelon by 12.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,936,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,804,000 after buying an additional 1,906,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,997,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,879,000 after buying an additional 505,359 shares in the last quarter. 78.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

