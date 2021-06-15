F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 32.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,907 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the first quarter worth about $42,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the first quarter worth about $63,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $98,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.44, for a total value of $54,293.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,292.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,973 shares of company stock worth $2,618,702. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFIV opened at $191.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $192.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99. F5 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $116.79 and a one year high of $216.15.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $645.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.98 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FFIV shares. Credit Suisse Group raised F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $203.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet downgraded F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $191.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.07.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

