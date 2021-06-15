FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its position in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 374,084 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 39,490 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in FARO Technologies were worth $32,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FARO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in FARO Technologies by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,252,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $281,599,000 after purchasing an additional 377,408 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FARO Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,865,000. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in FARO Technologies by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 242,240 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,971,000 after purchasing an additional 129,270 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in FARO Technologies by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 241,317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,891,000 after purchasing an additional 121,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in FARO Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on FARO shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on FARO Technologies from $70.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FARO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded FARO Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Shares of FARO opened at $77.12 on Tuesday. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.34 and a 52 week high of $97.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.75.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $76.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.90 million. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 4.07%. As a group, research analysts expect that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurately position components; and FARO Focus laser scanner to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

