FCA Corp TX Purchases Shares of 1,860 iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

FCA Corp TX purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,121,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,183,765,000 after buying an additional 2,239,732 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,572,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,614,906,000 after buying an additional 2,198,453 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,200,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,215,614,000 after buying an additional 1,087,206 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,482,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,029,177,000 after buying an additional 252,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,426,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $498,684,000 after buying an additional 126,693 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR opened at $113.96 on Tuesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $64.03 and a 52 week high of $116.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.34.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.