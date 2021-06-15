FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.75

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the shipping service provider on Monday, July 12th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65.

FedEx has raised its dividend payment by 36.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of FDX traded up $3.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $296.00. 27,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,681,305. FedEx has a 52-week low of $127.29 and a 52-week high of $319.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $298.15. The firm has a market cap of $78.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 3.85%. FedEx’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 target price on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on FedEx from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.92.

In other news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.97, for a total transaction of $1,485,059.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,646 shares in the company, valued at $4,943,666.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total transaction of $2,733,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 180,773 shares of company stock worth $53,374,869. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FedEx stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 872 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.