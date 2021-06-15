FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC cut its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 40.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,466 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 4,375 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $523,326,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,112,791 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,702,442,000 after buying an additional 1,570,609 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,127,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,629,323,000 after buying an additional 435,381 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,473,734 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,421,090,000 after buying an additional 303,415 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 14,783.0% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 255,838 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $66,421,000 after buying an additional 254,119 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FDX opened at $292.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $298.15. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $127.29 and a 12-month high of $319.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $77.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. FedEx’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

FDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 target price on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.92.

In other FedEx news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total value of $2,733,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.97, for a total value of $1,485,059.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,943,666.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 180,773 shares of company stock worth $53,374,869. 8.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

