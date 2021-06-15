FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 85.7% from the May 13th total of 2,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FFBW stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.76% of FFBW worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFBW traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.20. The company had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,583. FFBW has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $11.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.25.

FFBW, Inc operates as the holding company for First Federal Bank of Wisconsin that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, statement savings, and health savings, as well as certificates of deposit.

