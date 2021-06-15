Financial Comparison: Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) vs. Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC)

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) and Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

Get Datadog alerts:

This table compares Datadog and Kingsoft Cloud’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Datadog -6.57% -2.08% -1.02% Kingsoft Cloud -14.33% -12.59% -8.66%

55.9% of Datadog shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.0% of Kingsoft Cloud shares are held by institutional investors. 20.2% of Datadog shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Datadog and Kingsoft Cloud, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Datadog 1 7 12 0 2.55 Kingsoft Cloud 0 0 5 0 3.00

Datadog presently has a consensus target price of $108.35, suggesting a potential upside of 11.42%. Kingsoft Cloud has a consensus target price of $51.33, suggesting a potential upside of 46.96%. Given Kingsoft Cloud’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kingsoft Cloud is more favorable than Datadog.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Datadog and Kingsoft Cloud’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Datadog $603.47 million 49.70 -$24.55 million N/A N/A Kingsoft Cloud $1.01 billion 7.74 -$147.47 million ($0.90) -38.81

Datadog has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kingsoft Cloud.

Summary

Datadog beats Kingsoft Cloud on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc. provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack. Its platform also provides user experience and network performance monitoring, incident management, and various shared features, such as sophisticated dashboards, advanced analytics, collaboration tools, and alerting capabilities. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others. It also provides IoTÂ-smart living solutions. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.