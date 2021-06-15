FineMark National Bank & Trust Acquires 1,293 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RSP opened at $151.71 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $98.06 and a 12-month high of $152.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.88.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

