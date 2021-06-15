FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $309,000 Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lowered its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,716,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,789,000 after buying an additional 1,804,237 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 22.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,100,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,661,000 after buying an additional 1,495,639 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 44,853.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,354,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,032,000 after buying an additional 1,351,878 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $455,786,000. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $281,451,000. 42.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZM. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $480.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $425.07.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.48, for a total transaction of $854,341.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.90, for a total value of $4,998,437.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,693,245.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 125,047 shares of company stock worth $39,669,277 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

ZM opened at $365.91 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.38 and a 52-week high of $588.84. The company has a market capitalization of $107.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.18, a PEG ratio of 7.12 and a beta of -1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $323.15.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

