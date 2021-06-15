FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $353,000 Stock Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,892 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the first quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

GSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

In other news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $392,064,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $40.49 on Tuesday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of $33.26 and a 52-week high of $42.40. The company has a market capitalization of $109.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.19.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.6367 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.80%.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

