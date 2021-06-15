FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $736,000 Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

FineMark National Bank & Trust trimmed its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 34.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,488,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,329,000 after buying an additional 383,954 shares during the last quarter. Coann Capital LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth about $4,619,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 13.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,819,000 after buying an additional 20,954 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 28,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.71% of the company’s stock.

ED has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.50.

NYSE ED opened at $77.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.56 and a 52 week high of $83.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 9.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 74.16%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

