FineMark National Bank & Trust Reduces Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

FineMark National Bank & Trust trimmed its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,129,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,565,349,000 after purchasing an additional 149,651 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,291,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,085,122,000 after purchasing an additional 184,935 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,601,588 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,198,584,000 after purchasing an additional 421,493 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,731,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $552,743,000 after purchasing an additional 219,626 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,148,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $468,576,000 after purchasing an additional 534,628 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GD opened at $190.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.79. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $129.17 and a twelve month high of $197.51. The stock has a market cap of $53.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.27%.

Several analysts have recently commented on GD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.13.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

