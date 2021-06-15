Finning International (TSE:FTT) Given “Outperform” Rating at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial restated their outperform rating on shares of Finning International (TSE:FTT) in a research note published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$44.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on FTT. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$39.00 price objective on shares of Finning International in a research note on Monday. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$38.50 target price on shares of Finning International in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$34.50 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Finning International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$39.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$36.95.

Shares of TSE FTT opened at C$32.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$32.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.29 billion and a PE ratio of 21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.09, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Finning International has a 52 week low of C$18.05 and a 52 week high of C$35.00.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.49 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Finning International will post 2.0050394 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is a positive change from Finning International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. Finning International’s payout ratio is presently 53.59%.

In related news, Senior Officer Darcy Joel Harrod sold 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.50, for a total value of C$90,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$203,255. Also, Senior Officer Scott Thomson bought 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$30.61 per share, with a total value of C$290,814.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 217,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,645,834.59. Insiders have sold a total of 16,414 shares of company stock valued at $544,682 in the last ninety days.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

