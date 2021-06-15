Finning International (TSE:FTT) PT Raised to C$42.00

Finning International (TSE:FTT) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$37.00 to C$42.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James set a C$28.50 price target on Finning International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$39.00 price objective on shares of Finning International in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Finning International in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Finning International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$39.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Finning International from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$38.35.

Shares of TSE FTT traded up C$0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$33.50. The company had a trading volume of 336,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.83. Finning International has a one year low of C$18.05 and a one year high of C$35.00. The firm has a market cap of C$5.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$32.04.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.49 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Finning International will post 2.0050394 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Darcy Joel Harrod sold 2,770 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.50, for a total value of C$90,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$203,255. Also, Senior Officer Scott Thomson acquired 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$30.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$290,814.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 217,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,645,834.59. Insiders have sold 16,414 shares of company stock worth $544,682 over the last three months.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

