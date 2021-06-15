First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 91,262 shares during the period. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $6,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 1,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SLB. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.19.

Shares of NYSE SLB traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,952,242. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.36. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $36.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.61 and a beta of 2.39.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 13.30% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.53%.

In other news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $903,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,786.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

