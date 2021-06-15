First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Has $11.51 Million Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,660 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,987 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises 2.2% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $11,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,577,735,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,229,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,323,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,453 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,240,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,368,949,000 after purchasing an additional 791,761 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $126,101,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 40.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,458,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $402,913,000 after purchasing an additional 423,040 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on ACN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating and issued a $329.00 price objective (up previously from $313.00) on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.35.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total transaction of $153,825.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,277,663.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $754,546.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,975,133.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,629 shares of company stock worth $8,721,835. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $286.80. The stock had a trading volume of 9,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836,337. The firm has a market cap of $182.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.10. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $194.83 and a 1 year high of $294.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $285.97.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

