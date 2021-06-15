First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Has $17.99 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,209 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 3.4% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $17,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth $39,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.45.

Shares of JNJ stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $165.13. 44,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,171,472. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

