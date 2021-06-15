First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Shares Down 6%

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) shares fell 6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$26.31 and last traded at C$26.36. 552,950 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 2,462,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$28.05.

FM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$33.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.62, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$28.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 627.62.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2 billion. As a group, analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals Ltd. will post 2.4656727 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.005 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.68%.

In related news, Director G. Clive Newall sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.51, for a total value of C$1,525,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,693,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$82,164,027.81. Also, Director Peter St. George sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.76, for a total transaction of C$4,219,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 387,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$13,093,523.64. Insiders sold a total of 200,000 shares of company stock worth $6,509,275 over the last ninety days.

About First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

