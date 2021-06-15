First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) Short Interest Up 42.3% in May

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, an increase of 42.3% from the May 13th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

NASDAQ FDNI traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,871. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.79. First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF has a 52 week low of $30.37 and a 52 week high of $57.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.