First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Short Interest Up 171.7% in May

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 467,400 shares, a growth of 171.7% from the May 13th total of 172,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 839,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS opened at $51.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.09. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $50.93 and a one year high of $51.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000.

