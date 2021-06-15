FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Stock Holdings Boosted by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 296.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 268,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,679 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $9,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 149,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 53,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 102,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 14,638 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 147.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,009,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,539,000 after acquiring an additional 600,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 70,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 17,563 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FE opened at $38.79 on Tuesday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $42.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.24.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FE. Barclays raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.90.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

