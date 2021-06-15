Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB, a federally chartered stock savings bank. Through its retail banking centers and e-commerce distribution channels, Flagstar attracts deposits from the general public. The institution utilizes these deposits, along with other funds garnered from the secondary market, to originate or acquire loans on a nationwide basis. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FBC. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.83.

Shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock opened at $45.13 on Monday. Flagstar Bancorp has a one year low of $26.34 and a one year high of $51.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.58. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.68. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 27.65%. The company had revenue of $513.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 2.52%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 245.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,448 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

