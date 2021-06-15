FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Billion

Analysts forecast that FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) will announce $1.23 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for FMC’s earnings. FMC reported sales of $1.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FMC will report full-year sales of $5.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.00 billion to $5.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.30 billion to $5.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for FMC.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. FMC had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 26.00%.

FMC has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in FMC by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 389,266 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in FMC in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMC traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $118.46. 571,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,874. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. FMC has a 52 week low of $93.52 and a 52 week high of $123.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Read More: Trading Penny Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FMC (FMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.