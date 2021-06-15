Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) Short Interest Down 60.0% in May

Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the May 13th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 368,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of FCSMF stock opened at $0.07 on Tuesday. Focus Graphite has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.09.

About Focus Graphite

Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Lac Knife property in which it holds 100% interests that consists of 57 claims covering an area of 29,863 hectares located in the CÃ´te Nord region of QuÃ©bec.

