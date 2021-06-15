Formidable Asset Management LLC Acquires 221 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DCI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Donaldson by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after buying an additional 33,455 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Donaldson by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 305,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,053,000 after buying an additional 13,981 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Donaldson by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after buying an additional 33,661 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Donaldson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,972,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Donaldson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DCI stock opened at $61.54 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.33. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a one year low of $42.58 and a one year high of $65.47.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.59 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 9.88%. Donaldson’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 44.00%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DCI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Donaldson from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Donaldson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

In related news, Director Michael J. Hoffman sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total value of $917,424.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 78,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,995,819.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

