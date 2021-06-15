Formidable Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Formidable Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Aptiv by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APTV opened at $157.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 2.12. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $71.80 and a 52-week high of $160.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.98.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.89.

In related news, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,146 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,093.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total transaction of $300,648.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,729,931. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

