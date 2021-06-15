Formidable Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE)

Formidable Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) by 43.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,317 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Veoneer were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Veoneer in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Veoneer by 160.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Veoneer by 206.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Veoneer by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veoneer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 29.59% of the company’s stock.

VNE stock opened at $24.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.95. Veoneer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $30.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $419.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.30 million. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 29.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.99%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veoneer, Inc. will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veoneer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Veoneer in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Veoneer in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Veoneer to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Veoneer from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.92.

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units, crash sensors, seat belt pre-tensioner electronic controllers, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

