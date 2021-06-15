Formidable Asset Management LLC Has $395,000 Stock Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Formidable Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,120 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ZG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,378,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 135,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Zillow Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,447,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Zillow Group by 473.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 12,906 shares in the last quarter. 22.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ZG opened at $116.60 on Tuesday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.26 and a twelve month high of $212.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.31. The stock has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 728.80, a PEG ratio of 83.87 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 5.66.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.41. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZG. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $215.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $210.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.38.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

See Also: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.