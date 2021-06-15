Formidable Asset Management LLC Has $743,000 Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 70.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 136.3% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,903.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $1,644,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,948,052.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 255,893 shares of company stock valued at $13,956,239. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:KO opened at $55.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $239.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $43.51 and a 52-week high of $56.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.50.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 21.59%. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

KO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.15.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

