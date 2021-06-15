Formidable Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Formidable Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 3,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 9,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 8,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ICE. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.38.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.93, for a total transaction of $12,313,548.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,402,345 shares in the company, valued at $158,366,820.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 675 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $74,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,742 shares of company stock valued at $15,137,922. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ICE opened at $113.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.83. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.01 and a 12-month high of $121.96.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

