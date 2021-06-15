Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $51.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.58% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Media Corporation owns interests in a broad range of media, communications and entertainment businesses through their operating subsidiaries and investments in various publicly-traded companies. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, as well as infotainment services on a subscription fee basis through its satellite radio systems; provides next-generation connected vehicle applications and services; streams music and non-music channels over the Internet; sells satellite and Internet radios to consumers through Website and retailers; and offers other ancillary services, such as weather, traffic, data, and Backseat television services. Liberty Media Corporation is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FWONK. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

NASDAQ FWONK traded down $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,174,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,175. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Formula One Group has a one year low of $29.83 and a one year high of $48.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.12 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.16.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.93 million. Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 23.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Formula One Group will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWONK. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Formula One Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 6,990 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 5,965.5% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 38,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 58,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

