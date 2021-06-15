Foundry Partners LLC Acquires 7,885 Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) by 17.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,885 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $5,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 182.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 13,149 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 4.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 231.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 98,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,928,000 after purchasing an additional 68,885 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 76.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 315 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 4.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGM stock opened at $101.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.50. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a one year low of $57.06 and a one year high of $111.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.02). Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The company had revenue of $62.09 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

In other Federal Agricultural Mortgage news, Director Sara Louise Faivre-Davis sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $50,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total value of $989,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,551,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,987 shares of company stock worth $4,158,241 over the last quarter. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Sidoti restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

