Foundry Partners LLC Has $3.87 Million Stock Holdings in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) by 49.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 195,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 64,860 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Myers Industries were worth $3,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Myers Industries by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 97,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Myers Industries by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 27,399 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Myers Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,024,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Myers Industries by 234.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Myers Industries by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 9,539 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Myers Industries alerts:

NYSE MYE opened at $21.00 on Tuesday. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $23.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $757.89 million, a P/E ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 1.47.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $174.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.53%.

MYE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Myers Industries from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE).

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.