Foundry Partners LLC Has $4.68 Million Stake in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,065 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $4,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 14.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,895,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,073,000 after purchasing an additional 485,120 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,706,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,293,000 after purchasing an additional 53,164 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 936,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,226,000 after purchasing an additional 272,261 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 23.5% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 902,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,831,000 after purchasing an additional 171,567 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 594,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,766,000 after purchasing an additional 18,068 shares during the period. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Global Medical REIT in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

Shares of NYSE:GMRE opened at $15.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $966.56 million, a P/E ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.36. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $15.97.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.19). Global Medical REIT had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.18%.

Global Medical REIT Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.