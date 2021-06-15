Foundry Partners LLC Sells 26,607 Shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Foundry Partners LLC cut its holdings in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,607 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in The Shyft Group were worth $6,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHYF. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in The Shyft Group by 564.8% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,077,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,139,000 after purchasing an additional 915,461 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 895,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,402,000 after buying an additional 439,533 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Shyft Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,855,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Shyft Group by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 418,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,865,000 after buying an additional 173,504 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 254.3% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 236,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,800,000 after acquiring an additional 169,786 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SHYF opened at $37.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.76, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.70 and a 52-week high of $43.75.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $197.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.66 million. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.47%.

In other news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total transaction of $573,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,237 shares in the company, valued at $16,019,045.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $206,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,339,318.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,349,000. Corporate insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SHYF. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Shyft Group from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles that are used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

