Foundry Partners LLC Sells 9,135 Shares of Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP)

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,005 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 9,135 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned 1.86% of Culp worth $3,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Culp during the 4th quarter worth $4,589,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Culp by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 545,202 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,652,000 after buying an additional 112,657 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Culp by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 948,617 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,055,000 after buying an additional 21,900 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Culp during the 4th quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Culp by 154.2% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 174,610 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,771,000 after buying an additional 105,930 shares during the period. 72.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Culp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Culp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

NYSE:CULP opened at $17.20 on Tuesday. Culp, Inc. has a one year low of $7.49 and a one year high of $17.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.14.

About Culp

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.