Frontera Energy Co. (TSE:FEC) Senior Officer Sells C$119,847.86 in Stock

Frontera Energy Co. (TSE:FEC) Senior Officer Duncan James Nightingale sold 17,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.82, for a total transaction of C$119,847.86.

FEC traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$6.78. The company had a trading volume of 54,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$657.40 million and a P/E ratio of -4.37. Frontera Energy Co. has a twelve month low of C$2.01 and a twelve month high of C$7.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.34.

Get Frontera Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FEC. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Frontera Energy from C$4.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Frontera Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 40 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, and Guyana; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 166.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Frontera Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontera Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.